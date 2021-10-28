From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, the Minority Leader of the Nigerian Senate, has given the assurance that Valentine Ozigbo, flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2021 Anambra governorship election, will be a leading voice for Ndi Igbo.

Abaribe made the declaration yesterday when the PDP took its governorship campaign rally to the popular Ogbo Ogwu Market in Onitsha.

Addressing traders at the famous medicine market, Senator Abaribe reminded them that he has always been a defender of the Igbo cause and will continue to ensure justice for Ndi Igbo.

The respected lawmaker explained that he has maintained a long-standing relationship with Ozigbo and can vouch for his passion and commitment to improving the lot of Ndi Igbo.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

“When Nnamdi Kanu was granted bail, I stood surety for him because I believe that he is one of us and deserves humane treatment.

“Ndi Igbo need more voices to speak up and fight for what is ours. I am only one voice, and I assure you that Ozigbo will be another voice that will ensure that we are not treated like second-grade citizens,” Senator Abaribe said.

Also addressing the traders, the immediate past Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency Peter Obi, reiterated Senator Abaribe’s stance on the need for Igbos to have more leaders speaking for and leading from the front.

Obi, who was the Vice-Presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 general election, remarked that the November 6 Anambra guber election would determine the lot of Ndi Igbo in the coming years.

Obi further added that Ndi Anambra must align with the PDP, which has always protected the interest of Ndi Igbo, and will negotiate for their interest at the centre.

Valentine Ozigbo is the immediate past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, one of Africa’s largest and most diversified conglomerates with interests in power, oil and gas, hospitality and agribusiness.

With over 27 years of excellent corporate administration experience, Ozigbo has promised to revolutionise the economy of Anambra State by creating clusters that will cater to the economic needs of Ndi Anambra based on their unique demographics.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .