Fred Itua, Abuja

Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has cautioned against the planned extension of a nationwide lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said resorting to it would rather ignite major economic and security crisis that could hurt many Nigerians who depend on daily earnings for sustenance.

He warned that pushing for it could be combustible and counterproductive as the people appear totally worn-out in all ramifications to soak in further shocks.

“I will rather opt for a cautious and guided lifting of the lockdown where the existing measures like, protective barriers such as compulsory wearing of face masks, sanitizers, and other associated sanitary conditions and personal hygeine are enforced in public places.

“Aside from the above, daily disinfection of halls, rooms, vehicles, vessels, surroundings et’al, must become the new normal. Doing these would definitely tamp the hot air and guide our people to resume their normal life.

“My fear is that majority of our people in the informal sector are daily earners hence their survival is predicated on their going out daily if they must survive. Our people operate mostly in the commercial sector, I have the feeling that further extension of the lockdown would hurt the people the more,” he said.

He, however, appealed to the authorities to seriously ponder on the economic and security implications of a further extension of the lockdown on the people and of course on the country as a whole.