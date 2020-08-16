Peter Ogbuokwa

The Senator representing Abia South, Senator Enyinnaya Hacourt Abaribe, has said that schools of international standard are things that should be seen in capital cities like Umuahia, Abia State capital.

He made the observation while performing the opening ceremony of Danijoy International Secondary School situated at Ogurube Layout, Umuahia, Abia State capital.

While commending the owners of the school for contributing to human capital development, he expressed regret that most investors in Abia preferred to invest in hotels and other businesses that yield immediate returns.

His words: “Usually, what one sees in Abia as new investments is hotel business, but this investor has veered off the trend to do something that will be of immense benefit to humanity. It speaks volumes of the kind of heart he has towards the development of humanity

“The importance of education cannot be overemphasized in the lives of our children and wards. I commend this gesture of bringing knowledge to Abia children. It is education that brought me to this level and position where I am today. So, the importance of education cannot be over emphasized in the lives of our children and wards.