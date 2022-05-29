Former Senate Minority Leader, Chief Enyinnaya Abaribe, has made a U-turn in his quest to govern Abia State and is believed to be considering re-election to the Senate on the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Feelers from the senator's camp, who dumped the main opposition party, and also resigned as the Senate Minority Leader, indicated that Abaribe had already obtained APGA form for that purpose. This will pitch the senator against Ikpeazu who had also picked the PDP senatorial ticket for Abia South zone. After boycotting the PDP gubernatorial primary, the leadership of APGA paid Abaribe a visit where they urged him to cross over to their party so they would join hands and rebuild Abia. Abaribe was said to have asked his visitors for time to think about their request and get back to them. Our source said Abaribe immediately after resign- ing from his former party, picked the APGA senatorial form.