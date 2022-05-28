From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Former Senate Minority Leader, Chief Enyinnaya Abaribe has made a U-turn in his quest to govern Abia State and he is instead planning to go back to the Senate on the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

Feelers from the camp of Abaribe who on Friday dumped the main opposition party and resigned as the Senate Minority Leader, has it that the Senator had already obtained APGA Form for that purpose.

This will pitch the Senator against Ikpeazu who had already picked the PDP Senatorial ticket for Abia South Zone.

After boycotting the PDP gubernatorial primary, the leadership of APGA paid Abaribe visit where they urged him to cross over to their party so they would join hands together and rebuild Abia.

Abaribe was said to have asked his visitors time to think about their request and get back to them.

Our source said Abaribe immediately after resigning from his former party, picked the APGA senatorial form.

The former Senate Minority Leader’s decision to dump PDP was made known in a letter to the Chairman of PDP Ward 5, Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

In the letter dated May 24, 2022, the Senator said, “This development is consequent upon the shameful display of illegality, impunity, and undemocratic decision of the party and after due consultations with my constituents”.

