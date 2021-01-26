From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, and the Pro-chancellor and Chairman, Governing Board, University of Calabar (Unical), Nkechi Nwogu, have expressed sadness over the death of a foremost traditional ruler in Abia State, Bernard Enweremadu, (Ezeukwu 1, of Ngwaukwu).

In a statement, Abaribe said the death of the monarch has, no doubt, thrown the entire Ukwa-Ngwa nation into deep mourning, adding that it was one death that has created a deep void and left a huge vacuum that would be very difficult to fill.

“As a custodian of our rich traditional heritage, Ezeukwu, as we call him, belongs to the class of highly respected post-colonial natural rulers, having ascended the throne at a relatively young age. He will be sorely missed,”Abaribe said.

On her part, Nwogu expressed huge shock over the demise of the revered monarch, stressing that the death had created a huge vacuum that no one can fill except by the divine intervention of God.

She said Enweremadu died at a turbulent time when Abia State, Igbo land and Nigeria needed his elderly advice.