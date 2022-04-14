As the 2023 general election gathers steam, former Executive Chairman, Ado/Odo/Ota Local Government and PDP chieftain, Chief Abayomi Tella, has declared his intention to run as a lawmaker to represent Ado/Odo Ota Constituency 2 in Ogun State House of Assembly.

In a statement, Chief Tella said his declaration was in response to clarion calls to service from his constituents who wanted him to serve them on a position of higher capacity.

He recalled while serving as Local government chairman, he was able to touch lives of people within the Local Government area and he is sure of people’s support from Ado/Igbesa constituency during the elections.

“First and foremost, I am contesting this election to serve my people who yearn for genuine change and heightened representation at the State level.

Responding to a rumour that makes round that he initially aspired to be the Deputy Governor or Federal House of representatives member, Chief Tella confirmed it to be true but quick to mention that position belongs to God and that he could rise to a higher position at the house of Assembly if elected.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

On why he thinks he can win, Tella said while serving as Ado Odo Ota Local Government Area chairman, as a grassroot politician he was well connected to his people and that has remain so till date. He further reinstate that part of his connection with the grassroots earned him Chieftaincy titles across the constituency area. As he is the Oluomo of Agbara kingdom, Akinrogun of Ado Odo Kingdom and the Gbobasaye of Igbesa land to mention but a few. To a large extent that is a show of love by the people of the area to my person .

“Today, I can tell you in affirmation that Ogun State is PDP stronghold and now that all the factions have resolved their differences, we are determined to take back what rightly belongs to us.

“If I successfully become a lawmaker in the state, I hope in God that i have all it takes to clinch one of the principal office and that will be a boost to my constituency , Local Government and the state in General”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“Again, I will use my good will as a grassroots politician to fully mobilize our people to vote for the right candidate even as I will help initiate bills that will lead to empowerment and employment of our youths within the constituency that play host to numerous multinational companies.