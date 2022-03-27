From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2019 general elections in Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf has renounced his membership of the PDP.

In a brief ceremony held at his ward, in Disu, Gwale Local Government Area of the state on Sunday, the former flag bearer of the opposition party in the state, declared his loyalty for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Abba, who is a political godson to former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso becomes one of the stars of the Kwankwasiyya Movement to officially defect to the NNPP, a party that was recently reinvigorated by Kwankwaso.

Speaking at the political event, Abba, who almost truncated the second term ambition of the incumbent governor of the state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, held that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had failed the people of the state and Nigerians in general.

He equally argued that there was no difference between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), the reason he resolved to exit to a new party.

He also insisted that his defection was largely predicated by the yearnings of the people of the state, who wished for a new platform that would guarantee them the benefits of democracy.

Investigation by Daily Sun in the state indicated that members of the once hegemonic Kwankwassiyya Movement have since dispersed in three directions.

Sources told Daily Sun that the loyalists of former Governor Kwankwaso occupying executive positions in the PDP at ward , local government and the state levels were directed to remain in the party while caucus members, including holders of non- executive positions could defect to the new party.

Meanwhile, a faction of the Movement, not satisfied with Kwankwaso’s recent exploits such as the former Commissioner of Land in the state, Yusuf Dambatta, former Chief of Staff, Yanusa Adamu Dangoni and several others have since aligned with the mainstream PDP in the state led by Ambassador Aminu Wali.