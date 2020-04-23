Death is a debt every human being owes God, the creator. It is a leveller that does not discriminate between the high and the low or the rich and the poor. If it were to be something money, education or influence can subdue, Abba Kyari, the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, would have come out triumphant.

Born on September 23, 1952, in Borno State, North-East Nigeria, Kyari was an epitome of knowledge. He attended the University of Warwick, United Kingdom, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Sociology in 1980. He later had a master’s degree in Law from Cambridge University, also in the United Kingdom. He was also at Harvard Business School where he participated in the School’s Programme for Leadership Development.

Kyari was an accomplished journalist, banker, lawyer and an astute public administrator. Between 1988 and 1990, he was editor with the New Africa Holdings Limited, Kaduna. He worked in the law firm of Fani-Kayode and Sowemimo after his return to Nigeria in the 80s. Between 1990 and 1995, he served as the secretary to the board of the African International Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Bank of Credit and Commerce International. He was also at the United Bank for Africa where he rose to become the chief executive officer. He was at Unilever Nigeria and Exxon Mobil Nigeria where he served as a director and a board member, respectively. In the 1990s, he served as a Commissioner for Forestry and Animal Resources in Borno State.

One strong attribute, which Kyari had was his loyalty to friends and causes he believed in. Buhari captured this vividly in his tribute when he said: “Mallam Abba Kyari, who died on 17th April 2020, at the age of 67 from complications caused by coronavirus, was a true Nigerian patriot. My loyal friend and compatriot for the last 42 years – and latterly my Chief of Staff – he never wavered in his commitment to the betterment of every one of us…Becoming my Chief of Staff in 2015, he strove quietly and without any interest in publicity or personal gain to implement my agenda.”

Similarly, the Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, in his tribute to Kyari, recalled his friendship with him, which started when they first met at Warwick University in 1977. According to Onyeama who is a Catholic and an Igbo, Kyari, though a Muslim Kanuri/Shuwa Arab, was his best man during his wedding. During the baptism of his first son in Switzerland two years later, Onyeama said Kyari was the godfather.

He added, “Abba was loyal to a fault. He decided he was going to protect his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, at all costs and would take any number of bullets for him. And he did!” In the same vein, a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, said Kyari was his friend for 40 years. He described him as a good man, a man of honour and a loyal friend.

Like him or hate him, Kyari reportedly discharged his duties as the Chief of Staff with diligence. His boss, President Buhari, said he worked seven days every week and acted forcefully as a crucial gatekeeper to the presidency. According to the President, he ensured no one, whether minister or governor, had access beyond another and that all those serving the country were treated equally.

Kyari did his work behind the scene and never bothered to speak out or defend himself when there were allegations against him. Even if these allegations were true, the fact remains that he couldn’t have wielded such influence if he didn’t have the ears and confidence of the President who appointed him.

Buhari so trusted his abilities that rather than hearken to critics, he assigned more tasks to him. In March this year, the President asked him to lead Nigeria’s delegation to Germany to hold talks on improving electricity supply in Nigeria with Siemens officials. That happened to be his last foreign trip. He apparently contracted the dreaded coronavirus there and never recovered from it.

An Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), Kyari was married with four children. We commiserate with his family, friends, the Federal Government and the people of Borno State on the irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace.