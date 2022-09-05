From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Abba Kyari, the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), has denied ownership of 14 assets uncovered by the federal government.

In a statement by his counsel, Dan Tani, Kyari stated that ”all the allegations on monies and properties by NDLEA belonging to Abba Kyari are false, untrue and lies, just to mislead the public into wrongly believing that it belongs to Abba Kyari.”

The statement was responding to media reports to the effect that huge sums of money were said to have been traced to his bank account when he has just N2.8 million in his UBA account and another N200,000 in his Sterling Bank account.

In addition, the report equally disclosed that 14 assets, including a shopping mall, residential estate, polo playground, lands and farmland belonging to him were uncovered by the federal government.

The statement noted that “the businessmen who own those properties and gave their documents have already filed their cases against NDLEA in Federal High Court Maiduguri.”

The statement reads: