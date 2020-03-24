Juliana Taiwo-Obalonnye, Abuja

The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, has gone into isolation following reports that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Kyari’s staff as well as those that have had close contact with him since his return, have been advised by NCDC to self-isolate.

Daily Sun findings revealed that Kyari is on self-isolation at his residence and not at the Isolation Centre in Gwagwalada.

At the moment, there is an atmosphere of quiet at the Aso Villa following reports that the President’s chief of staff tested positive for the coronavirus virus.

President Buhari tested negative for the virus following a test carried out by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday night.

Meanwhile, Villa staff, as well as journalists covering the Presidency, have been making frantic efforts to get NCDC officials to get them tested.

An official of the NCDC explained that people will only get tested if they show symptoms of the virus, saying the NCDC does not have enough testing kits.

According to the NCDC staff, the kits are only for those who have shown symptoms of the virus.

Buhari and Kyari had joined other Muslim faithful to observe Friday Ju’mat’s prayer at the Presidential Villa, after undergoing multiple screenings for the coronavirus before they were allowed into the Aso Rock mosque for prayers.

The NCDC reportedly informed the President of test result Tuesday morning in Abuja.

A presidential source confirmed that Buhari’s test became necessary after his Kyari had tested positive for the virus on Monday.

Kyari recently returned from an official trip to Germany.

He reportedly ran the test on Saturday based on medical advice, although he was not exhibiting any symptoms.

The chief of staff had travelled to Germany on Saturday, March 7th, to meet with officials of Siemens in Munich on the Nigerian electricity expansion programme.

He returned exactly one week later on Saturday, March 14th, but did not show any symptoms.

The chief of staff was seen actively carrying out his functions all through last week at the Villa.