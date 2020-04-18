Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC) has mourned the passing away of Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a leader with good intentions but poor communication.

Speaking on telephone in Abuja, the IPAC boss quipped that Kyari’s death will serve as a good lesson to the government at all levels to endevour to invest more fund on infrastructure especially the health sector.

“Let me first say that with a heavy heart, IPAC, under my leadership, commiserate with President Buhari, the Federal Executive Council and the families of late Chief of Staff to the President, who died on Saturday.

“While we mourn his passing away, it is our prayers that God grant his soul aljanah firdaus and give President Buhari and the families he left behind, fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.

Asked what Nigerians will miss in him, Chief Ameh said: “He was a very dedicated and loyal person to his principal. No matter the way you want to look at it, the intention of all men is to do good. What should be the biggest lesson to Nigeria government and every leader is to use this opportunity to build our infrastructure especially health so that we don’t have to move the sick ones from Abuja to Lagos.

“He has play his part very well in trying to build Nigeria into an egalitarian society, which every leader desired to bequeath to the younger generation.

“On what Nigerians will miss in him, I know that many saw him as a controversial person especially with the impression that he was tight fisted with power. But, I have to align myself with the current explanation we are getting from the presidency that he was such a wonderful man.

“However, for me, leaders should be able to communicate more so that if they have any other intention apart from the perception of the public, the communication will clear his real intention. It will help the public to remember more positive things about them.

“Every leader must strive to leave a good name because their achievements and investments will not outlive them. Kyari’s problem is that he did not communicate his good intentions effectively,” Ameh argued.