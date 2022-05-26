From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Controller-General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, has described as false the rumour that is going round that Abba Kyari was attacked in the centre where he was kept.

In a statement, the Controller of Corrections, Francis Enobore, said that Abba Kyari is one of the over 800 inmates in the location where he is being kept and notable individuals, including ex-governors, ministers, senators and other celebrities of higher social status have passed through the same facility without any threat to their lives.

On calls demanding his relocation from the centre, Nababa assured Nigerians that there is no course for alarm as he is very comfortable.

“The authorities of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) did not and has no course to request for the transfer of Abba Kyari or indeed, any inmate to any other detention centre outside its jurisdiction because there is no justification for such a request.

“Abba Kyari is safe and sound and goes about his daily routine like any other inmate, unharmed. Those playing pranks with his detention are warned to desist from such unpatriotic acts as they may be asked, through formal litigation, to justify their statement” he said

According to the statement, the Controller General is determined to make inmates comfortable in their detention and so would not be distracted by anyone.

“The Controller-General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, is determined to continue to upscale inmates’ welfare, safe and humane custody with fervour and therefore will not be distracted by inane publications” the statement, noted.

Recall that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, in March ordered the transfer of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, (DCP), Abba Kyari, and six others that are facing drug trafficking charges with him, to the Kuje Correctional Centre.

The trial Justice Emeka Nwike ordered the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), to transfer the defendants to prison custody, shortly after he denied them bail.

