Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has expressed profound sadness over the death of the Chief of Staff to the President, Alhaji Abba Kyari, lamenting that the nation has lost a great patriot.

Masari in a condolence message to President Muhammadu Buhari and Kyari’s immediate family said that, “with Abba Kyari’s demise, Nigeria has lost one of its finest citizens whose lifetime was devoted to service to the fatherland.”

The message signed Masari’s Director-General (Media), Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, the Governor said that no amount of eulogy could quantify the value added by the deceased to the development of the nation, which cut across various facets of human endeavour, including banking, journalism and administration, at the highest levels.

According to the statement, “while calling on Nigerians to emulate the late Abba Kyari by living the simple life in a manner he was famously known for, Governor Masari observed that the deceased left a shoe that would not be filled easily.

“He further observed that the nation will surely miss Abba Kyari, particularly at this very challenging moment, not least for his acute presence of mind, resourcefulness and intelligence, some of the attributes which, according to the Governor, stood him in good stead to the advantage of the nation.

“The Katsina State Governor prayed Allah to forgive him all his sins and other shortcomings, even as he urged the bereaved to take consolation in the fact that, all living things must die that the deceased lived a fulfilled life worthy of emulation.”