The Police Service Commission (PSC), has given the Nigeria Police Force two weeks to conclude its investigation on the case involving the former commander of the Intelligence Response Team, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

The commission has also directed that investigation should be carried out by a different panel and that it should take half the time it took the police to conduct the original investigation.

PSC Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani who made this known in statement, said the commission, chaired by retired Inspector-General of Police and Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, took the decision at the continuation of its 14th plenary meeting, which ended in Abuja, on February 11, 2022.

A report by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States of America had indicted the erstwhile super cop in the case of fraud involving Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abbas, also known as Hushpuppi.

The report was investigated by a special panel set up by the IGP Usman Alkali, who also forwarded it to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami for legal advice.