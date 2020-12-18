From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Comptroller General of customs, Col Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) has described the past chief of staff to the president, late Mallam Abba kyari as the most misunderstood being in Nigeria due to his dedication, loyalty to services.

Hameed made this disclosure at a public presentation of the book’ The Man Abba Kyari’ held in Abuja yesterday by the Nigerian news group.

The Comptroller general insisted that Abba Kyari was hated by most Nigerians for maintaining his integrity which was branded as being controversial.

He said “Anyone that trys to protect challenges through honesty and integrity will end up being the most misunderstood and controversial person,that is what Abba kyari is today.

He has passed through that path and at the course of passing through that path,he roughed some edges.

“When an individual chooses to be straight forward in all things, there are chances of being branded controversial. He is someone who does not hold back his dues. He is been hated for doing the right thing and he continue in it till his death .”

Hameed therefore urged the younger generation to read the book,learn from the life of the past patriot.

The Governor of Borno state,Babagana Umara Zulum in his remarks regreed that the late chief of staff to the president was tagged as being controversial by many who never understood the true nature of his job.

Zulum who spoke through his Chief of staff Prof. Isa Hussaini Marte insisted that Abba Kyari was not controversial but only doing his job.

He said”Some said he was a controversial person but he wasn’t,he was just doing his job. He has all the qualifications it takes to be a chief of staff,one which is dedication and the most important is loyalty and he had it and people who tried to get to the president could not because he was always at his duty post ànd people saw it as being controversial.”

The author, David Onmeje described him as a patriot and extra ordinary Nigerian.” I’m surprised after meeting with him that the perception I had or had been going round the country was not true. I could see, he was resolved,had interest in Nigeria, passion for nation building and I said to him I would like tell your story through our own presume. I.never knew it would be posthumous.”