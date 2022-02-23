From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr Gbenga Olawepo Hashim, has said that the recent arrest and detention of DCP Abba Kyari over alleged drugs deals showed the depth of corruption in the country.

Speaking Wednesday at Arewa House as the Guest Speaker on the topic, “Uthman Danfodio: A Legacy of Anti-Corruption”, Mr Hashim said since Abba was already indicted on cybercrime, he should have kept a low profile life, knowing fully well that the radar is on him.

‘Nothing of recent underscores the depth of the corruption quagmire in our country as the sordid details of the alleged drug deals of the soon to be extradited top police corp DCP Abba Kyari. This particular case is interesting because it reveals how audacious the corrupt have become in the Nigerian system.

‘Since Abba was already indicted on cybercrime, one would have expected him to keep a low profile as men of the underworld do in other climes when the radar is on them.

‘But in Nigeria, the criminals now believe that there is no government and that they can literally get away with just anything.

‘It is not just Abba Kyari and some public officers alone that are deep in corruption, some bank owners do same through foreign currency round-tripping insider abuse of the credit system and stealing of customers’ money through illegal charges.

‘The young kill for money-making rituals with gusto, and in some parts of the country ritualists now conduct day-time open initiation in the public glare.

‘Kidnapping is everywhere, the goal is to extort money. Corruption is so widespread and its cost to the country is colossal,’ Hashim said.