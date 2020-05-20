Anambra State High Court, sitting in Nneni has ruled that the Supreme Court is final as its judgment cannot be reheard by any court in the country.

The matter was brought before the court by some indigenes of Abba community in Njikoka Local Government Area where the famous novelist, Chimamada Adichie, hails from against Ukpo community.

The court presided over by Justice Onyinye Anumonye, in its judgement held that the reliefs sought in the motion by the applicants contain issues that had already been decided by the Supreme Court.

In his words: “The ruling of the Supreme Court is final and its finality is unchallengeable.”

The judge said no matter, under any guise, brought under the court against supreme court judgment can be entertained or reheard by any court. Justice Anumonye cited very relevant sections of the constitution in relation to the finality of the Supreme Court judgement.

He said the judgment of the Supreme Court on the consolidated matter before the apex court on February 15, 2019 dealt extensively on the issues in the Ukpo/Abba community case, which formed part of the issues in the motion before the court.

Justice Anumonye said he had exhaustivey looked at the issues canvassed by the applicants and he is of the view that after the Supreme Court judgement, all issues relating to the Ukpo/Abba case are contained in the consolidated suit and are laid to rest permanently.