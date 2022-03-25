By Maduka Nweke

Apparently desirous to make the difference in the mortgage banking industry, the Abbey Mortgage Bank, one of the frontline mortgage banks in the country that facilitate ownership of buildings by the public recently unveiled an App to ease services. The App is yet another trail in the financial services industry with the launch of its data friendly mobile banking application. The App launch which took place recently at the company’s head office in Victoria Island, Lagos, will provide customers with easy access to their account as well as the ability to perform transactions seamlessly without the need for in-person banking. Over the years, the bank has been at the vanguard of pioneering innovative solutions to enable its customers achieve their strategic objectives.

Addressing pressmen at the launch, Lolita Ejiofor GM, Information Technology & Platforms, said, “The AbbeyMobile App was developed based on the need to provide a more seamless and convenient banking experience for both existing and new customers, simply by downloading and registering securely on the AbbeyMobile App. The app would ensure a better experience is accessible for day-to-day banking services, including opening an account to save towards their equity for a mortgage (“Save to Own”), without the need to visit a branch. Of course, our friendly Customers Experience Team are readily available to assist”.

In addition, the GH E-business & support Felix Omodayo-Owotuga stated that, “customers will also be rewarded with fabulous prizes as they refer a friend to the AbbeyMobile App, as our goal is to consistently create value for our customers and to provide them with solutions that enable them meet their strategic objectives”. “We remain committed to being there for our customers in their journey to home ownership”, he concluded. This game changing application will facilitate smooth interaction between customers and stakeholders nationwide. It also marks a big step in the democratization of mortgage banking in Nigeria and providing unprecedented home ownership access for Nigerians in all geographical locations. The Mortgage Mobile App is attributed to a rise in the number of internet consumers, increased access to web-based and online services, and the rising need to simplifying home ownership.