By Chinwendu Obienyi

The Board and Management of Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc has said promised that its shareholders would get dividends by the next financial year of 2022.

This is even as the bank revealed that it has secured e-channels; internet and USSD platforms to ensure customers are relaxed and do banking transactions from the comfort of their homes.

The bank revealed this during the launch of its new brand identity as well as its new head office at Victoria Island in Lagos recently. Speaking to newsmen, Chairman, Board of Directors at the bank, Mazi Emmanuel Kanu, stated that with the launch of its new brand identity, the bank’s vision is now bigger than what it was originally and added that as the board begins to grow the wealth of the company, it will also grow the value of its shareholders.

He said: “This is because it is very important to us and if it is important to us, it means that they will partake in sharing in the improved value of the company. We started reorganizing this organization within 18 months, we have turned around the company from non-profit making company to a profit making company but it is most likely that by next year of operations, dividends will reach the shareholders and this is because they are the owners of the investments in the company and we are confident that dividends will get to them by the next accounting year”.

