By Damiete Braide

Friday, April 2, 2021 was a day of celebration for Pastor Abby Tammie-Amakiri as she celebrated her birthday and launched her debut book, The Last Transformation, on social media.

In her address of welcome, the author said when she set out to write the book, it came as a desire to communicate to the body of Christ, the awareness of the heartbeat of God for the church as concerning His kingdom and its establishment on earth.

“Today, as you receive this book, I desire and pray earnestly that people will become aware of our mandate in the body of Christ, that also people should be stirred up to yield to the Holy Spirit to move them in the direction of the emergence of this army who will be a full expression of God on earth in living out His nature and in the demonstration of his power and, in so doing, bring God’s direction and influence in whatever space they occupy,” she said.

Chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Lagos Chapter, Apostle Enyinnaya Owuonu, was represented by Pastor Olumide Olugbenle, Director of Training, PFN, Lagos State, who said the book had depth and clarity of purpose.

“It is easy to read yet deep enough to be studied over the years and the matured get bones to crack upon. The book contains definitions, prayers and deep counsel that people will learn about the church and its deep counsel that people will learn about the church, their role in the kingdom, in the marketplace and why they are needed now.

He recommended that the book could serve as a metric for the present season, and “it is a must read and study material for lovers of God and those called, according to purpose.”

Oluwafemi Adeshina, the Chief launcher, said he believed in the author and her ministry, and the book would be important to people interested in knowing about the kingdom of God; while Titi George said the book will ignite and inspire people to heed to God’s call and such people will not be found wanting.