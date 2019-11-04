The management of ABC Transport plc has launched additional brand new Asiastar Generation 9 coaches on its domestic routes. The first batch of coaches were acquired earlier in the year and deployed on the Coach West Africa, ABC Transport’s international service, which covers; Lagos (Nigeria), Cotonou (Benin Republic), Lome (Togo) and Accra (Ghana).

The leading road transport operator said in a statement that the deployment of the new Asiastar coaches was part of the management’s efforts to reinvigorate its operations, stressing that the vehicles from the latest batch are now available for passengers travelling on the Jibowu (Lagos) – Onitsha/Owerri route.

The statement further said the injection of the state-of-the-art coaches was expected to provide passengers with an enhanced travelling experience.

ABC Transport said it was encouraged by the efforts of the government to rehabilitate the dilapidated road infrastructure nationwide as the dry season fast approaches, adding that the acquisition of the new coaches underscored the company’s commitment to continuously improving on its service delivery to the customers irrespective of the route.

It is widely believed that with better road condition, coaches for long distance travel will return to the long distance passenger transport routes where the mini buses currently hold sway.

The Generation 9 coaches from Asiastar Wertstar long distance passenger model range are fully air-conditioned with rich safety features and boast luxury interiors, more leg room, reduced noise level and exciting ride comfort thanks to the unique and advanced suspension systems.

The coaches are equipped with three-position LCD TV monitors for comfortable viewing and CCTV cameras for surveillance and security. USB chargers are available on all seats for improved convenience and entertainment. It also comes with an improved on-board toilet system.

According to the manufacturers, the Asiastar Generation 9 coach was designed and built to meet the needs of travelers, in addition to giving the driver great comfort and confidence to ensure safe driving.

“Consequently, ABC Transport customers should be rest assured that there will be more adherence to scheduled departures, prompt and seamless trans-loading of passengers and cargo where necessary and early arrivals at terminals.

“Moreover, the management of ABC Transport is expected to take delivery of an additional set of Generation 9 coaches before the end of the year as part of our preparations for optimal service delivery during the Yuletide festive period.”