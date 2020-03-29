ABC Transport Plc has beefed up the operations of its fast-expanding ABC Cargo Express division with 10 new units of Shacman heavy duty trucks which have been deployed to the company’s delivery network covering Nigeria and parts of West Africa.

This is coming barely two weeks after ABC Transport received the 10th unit of its new premium coach to boost its passenger operation.

Among other features, the 10 new cargo trucks delivered to ABC Transport head office in Owerri recently, boast low fuel consumption, white clearance lamps on the sun canopy, and are fully adapted for Nigeria’s motoring condition.

They are driven by the popular and tested power train made with WEICHAI engine (styre), FAST gear box and HANDE axles – just what ABC Cargo Express needs for its tasking delivery services, which include hauling bulk items.

The Shacman heavy duty trucks are assembled in Enugu by Transit Support Services Limited (a subsidiary of ABC Transport Plc). They are built with the needs of logistics and transport solution providers, in addition to being equipped with active and passive safety features.

Shacman cargo trucks are highly reliable and trusted to offer ABC Transport most cost-effective operations. They achieve high return on investment by ensuring that delivery times are prompt and customers satisfied.

Commenting on the development, the Head of the Cargo Express Division, Andrew Anuforo, enthused that with the latest truck acquisition, ABC Transport has once again demonstrated its trailblazer position in the transportation, haulage and Logistics businesses in Nigeria.

Anuforo remarked, “At ABC Transport we understand the importance of haulage and logistics to the Nigerian economy, and the important roles the industry, commerce and transportation play in the production, marketing and distribution of raw and finished products to its destination. We are determined to maintain the lead in the logistic and haulage industry by providing excellent logistic services unrivalled … through our Cargo Express Division”.

The first quarter of 2020 hasn’t been a slow one for ABC Transport, having successfully trained over 100 Cargo Heads, key supervisors and cargo staff. The training is a conscious effort by the transport and logistics company to develop the capacity of her staff for value creation.