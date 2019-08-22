Convener of African Brand Congress (ABC), Desmond Esorougwe, has said restated the need for brands to build and reinforce strategic relationship with their customers.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, Esorougwe announced August 23, 2019 as date for this year’s edition of the congress where professional marketers and brand promoters gather to discuss ways of moving brands to the next level. He said the annual event, introduced five years ago to ensure global presence for African brands, will hold at Sheraton Hotel & Towers, Ikeja with the theme: Building Brands in a Digital World.

He said the organisers were spurred to settle for the theme as a result of the place of digital in today’s business. While explaining that the event will also accommodate sub themes that will be discussed by experts, Esorougwe pointed out that digital technology has changed the basic principles of brand building, hence the need for brand promoters to key into the global trend.

“Today, because of the magnifying effects of digital technology, brand custodians can see much more clearly what consumers are thinking, experiencing and what they are actually doing relative to the buying process. This fly-on-the wall perspective gives them the ability to develop insights that are more compelling and that can yield far more effective solutions,” he said.

He stated further that internet and all things digital, have amplified what the consumers are saying and doing about the things that irk them and the things that make them happy, whether about life or brands.