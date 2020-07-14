Omodele Adigun

Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has called on the Federal Government to suspend all increases in taxation and tariffs until the economy recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Association made this call in its Quarterly Economic Review report for the second quarter (Q2) of the year.

While commending the recent decision to suspend the proposed hike in electricity tariff, ABCON urged that the same relief should be extended to the proposed increases in taxation and tariffs, stressing that shortfalls in the budget as a result of the suspension should be covered with COVID-19 related donations.

“Most importantly, government should, as a major policy during this COVID-19 recovery period, suspend any imposition or increase in taxation. Instead, such shortfalls that might have emerged between national budget adjustments and expenditures should be covered by various financial support for COVID-19 from foreign and local contributors. In line with this observation, all current increases on tariffs and taxes could be deferred until when the economy recovers from the effects of the pandemic,” the Association stated.

ABCON also called for actions to minimise disruptions in the food chain, noting that “the lockdown and the consequent effects have been in Nigeria for about four months now in various states of the federation. One of the evident consequences of COVID-19 crisis is the potential to trigger a food security crisis in Nigeria, with agricultural production potentially contracting between 2.6 per cent in an optimistic scenario and up to seven per cent if there are trade blockages according to a World Bank survey.

“Thus, there should be more emphasis on saving lives and protecting livelihoods through strengthening health systems and taking quick actions to minimise disruptions in food supply chains.

There should also be faster implementation of social protection programs, including cash transfers, food distribution and fee waivers, to support citizens, especially those working in the informal sector.”

In the same vein, the Association has called for a paradigm shift in the foreign exchange (forex) market with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) focusing on to supply side management from demand side management. In this regard, ABCON President, Aminu Gwadabe, said: “CBN should look beyond the portfolio inflows, which adds to the public debt, and seek stable and germane sources of foreign exchange.

“The present unification of exchange rates should also be supported by new techniques and redefined trade policies particularly to mismatch import duties where duties on raw materials are sometimes higher than imported finished goods.”

ABCON also stressed the need to open up the remittances market to allow more operators, especially BDCs, so as to increase access points, drive down the cost of remittances services for customer and also enhance financial inclusion across the country.

“Opening up the remittance market generates competition among remittance payment operators.”