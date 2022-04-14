From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Bandits have abducted five students of the College of Health Science and Technology, in the Tsafe area of Zamfara state, in the early hours of yesterday.

The bandits were said to have invaded the residence of the students –a private hostel– situated outside the school campus.

Spokesman of the command, Mohammed Shehu, who confirmed the incident, said one of the victims escaped from the abductors.

He added that the bandits were yet to contact the families of those abducted.

Also yesterday, gunmen killed an Abakaliki based businessman, Issac Chukwu, a week to his wedding.

Daily Sun gathered that Mr Chukwu, who dealt on provisions, was killed Monday night in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, by suspected assassins.

Chukwu, who is popularly known as Ochudo, hailed from Ikwo Local Government Area of the state.

He had concluded arrangements for his wedding to his fiancee, Favour Chioma, who was with him when the gunmen struck.

A relative who quoted the wife said that Mr Chukwu was shot at night after closing one of his shops as he made to enter his car.

The pre-wedding pictures of the deceased with his fiancee has gone viral on social media following his death.

Also, the wedding invitation seen by Daily Sun shows that the traditional marriage was to take place on April 21, at his fiancee’s father’s compound in Amaiyima Ekpelu, in Ikwo local government, while the church wedding was also slated to be held on April 23.

When contacted, the Police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, said she was not aware of the incident. She promised to get back to Daily Sun after contacting the officer in-charge of the area. She was yet to do so at press time.