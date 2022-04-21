The Founder and President of Solid Rock Kingdom Church, Apostle John Okoriko, has been reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen, and N100 million ransom has been demanded for his release.

The incident, according to sources, took place in the church premises at Ibekwe Akpan Nya, in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, on Tuesday evening.

An eyewitness said that unknown gunmen invaded the residence of the pastor located in the church premises, shooting sporadically to scare people, as they jumped in through the fence, forced their way into the living room and whisked away the cleric.

He disclosed abductors escaped with him to an unknown destination.

Narrating the incident amidst tears, he said the police was contacted immediately and some youths joined the police to comb the bush in search of the man of God, all to no avail.

He explained that the incident, which occurred at about 5pm, has thrown the church and entire Ibekwe community into panic as the whereabouts of the pastor was yet to be established at the time of filing this report.

It was gathered that almost all the branches of the church held prayer sessions for the man of God to regain his freedom.

However, reports emerged yesterday morning, that the abductors of Okoriko established contact with the family of their victim, demanding a N100 million ransom for his release.

