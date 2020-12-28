From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A kidnapped six-year-old girl in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State has been found in the streets of Benin City, the capital of neighbouring Edo State.

The victim, identified as Courage, was allegedly kidnapped six days ago by gunmen in Abraka, Delta State.

She was seen roaming the streets in Benin by a lady, who was said to have taken her to Adesuwa Police Station in the state capital. A family source confirmed that the victim has regained freedom from the den of her abductors.

The source, who gave insight into the kidnap saga said: “Courage was kidnapped on Sunday, December 20, and the kidnappers contacted us a day after. We reported the matter to the police initially, but we were careful not to involve them so that our daughter will not be hurt by her abductors because they were monitoring us.”