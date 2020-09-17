Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia State Government has handed over a missing 6-year old boy,

Master Marvellous Heness, who was rescued from a child trafficking and

kidnapping syndicate to his parents, after two months in their den.

Speaking while handing the boy over to his parents in Umuahia, the

Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Ukachi

Amala, described the rescue of Marvellous as miraculous and charged

parents/guardians to always be conscious of their children/wards

whereabouts.

She informed that the 6-year old was abducted from his parent’s

residence in Port Harcourt for over two months, adding that the boy,

who had been properly identified by his parents, was rescued recently.

The Commissioner who noted with dismay the increase in cases of child

abduction and trafficking also frowned at the activities of baby

factory operators, child traffickers and kidnappers, assuring that the

long arm of the law will soon catch up with those still carrying out

the illicit activities in the state.

Mrs Amala urged the boy’s parents, Mr and Mrs Heness, and Amarachi

Ondutimi, to ensure they take proper care of their son and ensure he

goes to school as Abia State Government will be checking up on the

family from time to time.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social

Development, Lady Chinenye Onyinyechi Nwachukwu, recalled how Master

Marvellous was abandoned at Desert Spring Home two weeks ago alongside

a lady from Akwa Ibom State who was also a victim of human

trafficking.

Receiving their son, the parents of the rescued boy, Mr and Mrs Heness

and Amarachi Ondutimi, expressed happiness amid tears of joy for the

reunion.

They narrated that Master Marvellous was abducted from their home in

Rumuokoro, Port Harcourt by unknown persons for over two months ago.