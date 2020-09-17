Okey Sampson, Umuahia
The Abia State Government has handed over a missing 6-year old boy,
Master Marvellous Heness, who was rescued from a child trafficking and
kidnapping syndicate to his parents, after two months in their den.
Speaking while handing the boy over to his parents in Umuahia, the
Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Ukachi
Amala, described the rescue of Marvellous as miraculous and charged
parents/guardians to always be conscious of their children/wards
whereabouts.
She informed that the 6-year old was abducted from his parent’s
residence in Port Harcourt for over two months, adding that the boy,
who had been properly identified by his parents, was rescued recently.
The Commissioner who noted with dismay the increase in cases of child
abduction and trafficking also frowned at the activities of baby
factory operators, child traffickers and kidnappers, assuring that the
long arm of the law will soon catch up with those still carrying out
the illicit activities in the state.
Mrs Amala urged the boy’s parents, Mr and Mrs Heness, and Amarachi
Ondutimi, to ensure they take proper care of their son and ensure he
goes to school as Abia State Government will be checking up on the
family from time to time.
Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social
Development, Lady Chinenye Onyinyechi Nwachukwu, recalled how Master
Marvellous was abandoned at Desert Spring Home two weeks ago alongside
a lady from Akwa Ibom State who was also a victim of human
trafficking.
Receiving their son, the parents of the rescued boy, Mr and Mrs Heness
and Amarachi Ondutimi, expressed happiness amid tears of joy for the
reunion.
They narrated that Master Marvellous was abducted from their home in
Rumuokoro, Port Harcourt by unknown persons for over two months ago.
