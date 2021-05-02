From Tony Osauzo, Benin

‎Abducted Professor of Engineering and former Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Prof. Osadolor Odia, has been released.

Professor Odia was said to be on his way to his farm at Egoro, Ekpoma, on Thursday morning when he was reportedly seized by gunmen.‎

The wife of the Professor, Dr Amraibure, confirmed yesterday that her husband was released by the Kidnappers on Saturday and he has since rejoined his family.

“I am happy to confirm to you that my husband has been released by the Kidnappers. He received treatment for injuries sustained and he has since been discharged from the hospital and rejoined the family”, she said.

She however declined to say whether ransom was for his freedom when asked. “I can’t tell you that. All I can say is that he his hail and hearty”.

The release of Prof. Odia was said to have thrown the University into jubilation when the news got into campus,