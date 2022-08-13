From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) of Mbala Police Station, Isuochi in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, DSP Dickson, was yet to regain freedom, four days after he was kidnapped.

The DCO was reported to have been abducted in his office at Mbala on August 10, by unknown gunmen.

It was gathered that the kidnappers stormed the police station in a broad daylight on the fateful day and whisked away the DCO, while the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and the other police officers narrowly escaped being kidnap.

A source hinted that the DCO was still being held despite the fact that family members have paid an undisclosed amount as ransom to his captors.

The source said the state command has since deployed all the tactical squads led by Commander, Oracle of Police Anti kidnapping Squad and others for the rescue operation of the victim and arrest of his abductors.

The DCO who hails from Enugu State, is said to have health challenges and has barely a few months to retire from the Nigeria Police.

Dickson’s abduction and his continued stay in the hands of his captives has put dead in policemen serving within the Umunneochi and Isuikwuato Local Government Areas of the State as some of them are expressing fears about their safety.