From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

One of the two lecturers of Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, abducted last week by gunmen, along the Uturu/Isuikwuato highway, has reportedly escaped from his abductors.

Two lecturers of the institution, Don Chris Afulike of the Department of Mass Communication and Professor S. O. Eze of the Department of Industrial Chemistry, and a Methodist Minister, were abducted last week Thursday.

Daily Sun gathered that Afulike was reunited with the family after he escaped from the kidnappers’ den.

A source who wouldn’t want his name in print disclosed that the lecturer, after escaping from his captors, found his way to Ihube Okigwe before help came his way.

“The Mass Communication lecturer escaped from the camp of the kidnappers’ den in the middle of the night, while they were asleep.

“We learnt that they were kept around Okigwe as he was said to have found his way to Ihube Okigwe after he escaped from their custody,” the source enthused.

On the other hand, Professor Eze, said to still be with his abductors, was said to have demanded ransom running into millions of naira.