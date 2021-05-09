From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The last of three Abia State University Ututu (ABSU) students held hostage by abductors was set free Saturday evening.

Three students of the university and six others travelling in a vehicle from Uturu to Okigwe in Imo State were abducted by gunmen on Wednesday night.

Two of the students escaped while the third one and other passengers remained in the custody of the criminal gang.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu broke the cheering news of the release of the student Saturday evening via his official Twitter handle, @GovernorIkpeazu.

Ikpeazu thanked God, security agencies, and the management of ABSU for the release of the abducted student.

While expressing joy over the release, the governor assured that the long arms of the law will fall on those involved in the kidnap, adding that citizens and residents will not share the State with criminal elements.

The full tweet reads:

‘It is with exceedingly great joy and a very pleasant sense of relief that I announce that the only kidnapped ABSU student who was still in custody of the hoodlums that abducted some people a few days ago along the Okigwe-Uturu Road has been freed. I spoke with her and …her mother minutes ago and want to thank God, our security agents, and the management of ABSU for a job well done leading to this good news.

‘Our administration has since taken measures to strengthen security around the area where the incident happened and even beyond it ensure security of lives and property which remains my number one assignment as Governor and it is one duty I will never take lightly. We will surely take justice to those who abducted our student as we will not cohabit this state with criminals’