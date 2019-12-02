Billy Graham Abel Yola

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of Mubi, Adamawa State, Mujeli Ahidjo, has been released after spending eight days in the den of kidnappers, Daily Sun gathered.

A family sources told Daily Sun that the “released DPO is presently in Mubi receiving well wishers and friends.”

The source, however, declined divulging how much was paid as ransom for the DPO but said: “A huge sum of money was paid to the kidnappers before he was released.”

The Adamawa State Police Command had earlier issued a statement through its spokesman, Suleiman Nguroje, that the Operation Puff Ader and Operation Farauta were making efforts to rescue the DPO from the hands of his abductors.

Earlier within the week, a leaked audio conversation between the abductors and a negotiator was circulating with the kidnappers threatening to kill the police officer unless the full ransom demand of N20 million was paid.

The DPO was kidnapped on November 26 around 6.30pm along Mubi-Maraba road by gunmen.