From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

An aid worker abducted by Boko Haram on the Borno highway has pleaded with the UNHCR to secure his freedom.

Idris Aloma, a worker with United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) in a video released by Boko Haram on Saturday pleaded with the organisation to liaise with the government to secure his release

‘Peace be upon you, my name is Idris Aloma a citizen of Maiduguri and a worker with UNHCR. I was abducted by Khilafa soldiers (Boko Haram) while travelling from Maiduguri to Damaturu. I call upon the Government and UNHCR to try their best and save me from their custody,’ the aid worker said in the video.

Clad in a sweater, Idris said he was abducted on January 2 along the Maiduguri-Damaturu road by the insurgents.

Over a dozen of travellers have been abducted by Boko Haram on the road between November 2020 and January 2021 before the military deployed troops to the dark spots of the insurgents’ incessant attacks.