From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The people of Olla, particularly Onijala’s family, in Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State, woke up to the sad news of the death of Mr Adegboyega Onijala, who was kidnapped by gunmen a few days ago.

Mr Oni-Jay, as fondly called, is the junior brother to Ambassador Olutola Onijala, former aide of former president Goodluck Jonathan and a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial aspirant.

Oni-Jay’s body was found by local hunters in a thick forest during a combing operation embarked upon by the local hunters and vigilante.

Sources close to the family said that the machete injury sustained during the process of his kidnap must have made him lose too much blood while in the forest with his abductors. The victim’s wrist was cut off by his abductors before whisking him to an unknown destination.

Meanwhile, the kidnappers were said to have received an undisclosed amount as part payment of ransom and fled the scene immediately they noticed the victim was dead.

So far, insecurity, banditry, kidnapping, armed robberies have been rampant around Kwara south region while the Kwara state government and security agencies seem not adequately responding or lack ideas on how to tackle the menace.

In the last three months, more than five incidents of kidnapping and banditry have been reported across Kwara south, including kidnapping of families and children of a traditional ruler.

Confirming the death of the kidnapped victim, the Kwara State Police Command, in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, said: “The command wishes to inform the good people of Kwara State the recovery of the dead body of one Onijala Adegboyega ‘m’ aged 56, who was kidnapped on the 19/11/2021, at Olla town in Isin local government area of Kwara State.

“Effort is still ongoing to arrest the culprits as we believe some of the criminals must have suffered some gunshot injuries in the course of exchange of gunfire with our men.”

