From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Anambra State Commissioner for Public Utilities Emeka Ezenwanne, who was abducted last Wednesday during the recent attack while former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CB) Prof Chukwuma Soludo, hosted a youth meeting at his home town of Isuofia in Aguata LGA of Anambra State, has been released by his abductors.

An indigene of the area said that his release in the early hours of Easter Sunday has elicited unlimited joy and jubilation across the length and breadth of the community.

Some gunmen had invaded the Isuofia Civic Centre venue of the meeting and gunned down three policemen. People scampered for safety while some of them sustained injuries in the process. However, Soludo had escaped without a scratch.

The traditional ruler of the town, Igwe (Col) CAO Muoghalu (retd) had invoked the wrath of the land against the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

Mourning the desecration of the common heritage of his people, the monarch said he would soon invite the Executive Council of Isuofia People’s Assembly, the women council and the relevant institutions ‘to embark on cleansing of the temple of our fathers, the Civic Centre.’

He asked the President-General of the town, Jude Okeke, to disallow the use of the Civic Centre until a purification exercise was carried out.