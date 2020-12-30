From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Archbishop of Owerri, His grace, Anthony Obinna has urged members of the public to disregard the purported death of the abducted Auxiliary archbishop of Owerri, Moses Chikwe who was kidnapped by gunmen on Sunday.

According to a statement by the cleric, the rumour which was said to have emanated from a press conference addressed by one Useni Yusuf is unconfirmed and misleading insisting that such is not from the Catholic archdiocese .

He therefore urged the church to continue to pray for the quick release of Chikwe and his driver, Ndubuisi Robert.

Archbishop Chikwe was abducted by gunmen at about,6.30pm on Sunday evening after officiating at a church programme at Annunciation Parish , World Bank, New Owerri. He was fully dressed in his episcopal regalia when he was kidnapped .

So far, the police is yet to unravel the mystery behind his kidnap but however has assured that men of the Anti Kidnap team is working tirelessly to help the priest regain his freedom.