From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Archbishop of Owerri, Anthony Obinna, has urged members of the public to disregard rumours of purported death of the abducted Auxiliary archbishop of Owerri, Moses Chikwe.

A statement by the cleric said the rumour which was said to have emanated from a press conference addressed by one Useni Yusuf is unconfirmed and misleading insisting that such is not from the Catholic archdiocese .

He, therefore, urged the church to continue to pray for the quick release of Chikwe and his driver, Ndubuisi Robert.

Archbishop Chikwe was abducted by gunmen at about 6.30pm on Sunday evening after officiating at a church programme at Annunciation Parish, World Bank, New Owerri. He was fully dressed in his episcopal regalia when he was kidnapped.

The police has assured that men of the anti-kidnap team is working tirelessly to help the priest regain his freedom.