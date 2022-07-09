From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Abducted Catholic priest in Benue, Rev. Fr. Peter Amodu has reportedly been released from the kidnappers den.

Recall that Fr. Amodu was abducted by gunmen on 6th July, 2022 at about 4.00pm along Otukpo – Ugbokolo Highway, Benue State while he was on his way to perform his sacred duty.

According to a statement from the Diocesan Secretariat of the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo, a copy of which was sighted by our correspondent on Saturday morning, the abducted priest was released unharmed by his abductors around 8:30pm on Friday.

The statement which was signed by the Diocesan Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Joseph Aboyi Itodo thanked God and all people of goodwill for their prayers and support throughout the period of abduction of the priest.

The state reads: “It is with grateful hearts that we announce the safe release of our priest, Rev. Fr. Peter Amodu, CSSp from abduction.

“Fr. Peter who was kidnapped on 6th July, 2022 at about 4.00pm along Otukpo – Ugbokolo Highway, Benue State, was released unharmed today, 8th July, 2022 at about 8.30pm.

“We express our deepest appreciation to God for the safe release of our priest. We sincerely thank all the priests, religious, lay faithful and all people of goodwill who showed strong solidarity and offered prayers for the speedy and safe release of our brother. May the good Lord reward you without measure.

“As we continue to commend the lives of other numerous people who are held captives by criminal gangs in various parts of the country to the Lord for their safe rescue, we pray that through the efficacious intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Lord will preserve us from all evil and restore sanity to our country Nigeria,” the statement concluded.