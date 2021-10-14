The three abducted seminarians at the Christ the King Major Seminary, St. Albert Institute, Fayit, Fadan Kagoma in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have been released.

The Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Kaduna, announced their release from the den of the bandits, barely 48 hours after their abduction.

According to a memo dated October 13, 2021 and signed by signed by the Chancellor, Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okolo, “With hearts filled with joy, we raise our voices in a symphony of praises as we announce the return of our Three Major Seminarians, who were abducted by armed persons from the Chapel of the Seminary at Christ the King Major Seminary, Fayit Fadan Kagoma in Jema’a Local Government Area, Kaduna State, on Monday 11 October, 2021. Barely 48 hours after their kidnap, our beloved brothers were released by their abductors.

Bandits in their numbers had, on Monday night at about 8:00pm invaded the Catholic institution and abducted the three seminarians who were said to be in their fourth year.

Six others were said to sustained injuries, taken to the hospital, treated and discharged.

