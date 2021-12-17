From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A couple who were abducted last week Saturday by gunmen at Umuobasi Ukwu, Umugo, near Aba, Abia State have been freed.

The couple, Mr. Okwara Ngozika Chinyeaka and Mrs. Okwara Ngozika are proprietors of a private school, Munacliff International Academy, located within the area.

It was gathered that after much pleadings from the couple, the hoodlums released the man’s wife to enable her get money for them.

A source hinted that a ransom of N200,000 was paid which made the woman’s husband regain his freedom.

Investigations carried out revealed that some of the gunmen were later arrested by soldiers from Ngwa High School, Aba who equally recovered the couple’s SUV the hoodlums made away with.

The army is said to have continued Investigations into the incident, as anyone found culpable, will be charged to court.