From Joseph Obukata, Warri

The kidnapped General Overseer of Faith Fasting and Prayer Ministry in Abraka, Delta State, Prophet Jay Jay Enejeta, has been freed.

Security sources told Daily Sun on Sunday that the clergyman was released by his captors late Saturday in Samagidi, a community before Abraka. It is still unclear if any ransom was paid to the abductors before he was let off the hook.

He is now undergoing treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Eku after the kidnappers released him between 6pm and 7pm, our source said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the release of the cleric by his abductors.

Prophet Enejeta was abducted on his way from the church on Thursday alongside his wife, who was shot dead, and his sister-in-law. His sister-in-law, who was hospitalised, is still recuperating in an undisclosed location.

They were driving in their Lexus SUV when the kidnappers attacked them after a church programme in the university community.