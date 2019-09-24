Paul Osuyi, Asaba

AFTER six days in captivity, Delta State based Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chike Onyemenam, has regain freedom.

Onyemenam was held hostage by gunmen, who swooped on him at Otulu Junction along the Benin-Asaba-Onitsha expressway.

He was abducted along with a junior lawyer, who had accompanied him on an official assignment. But the junior lawyer was freed afterwards, leaving the SAN at the mercy of the hoodlums.

A family source confirmed his release in Asaba.

“The SAN was released around Ubulu-Uku axis after several appeals because initially they insisted on N15 million but later we paid N7.5 million before they released him. We thank God he was not hurt. As I speak, he is fine,” he said.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Adeyinka Adeleke, however, denied knowledge of the release, saying that he was not even aware the SAN was kidnapped.

“I don’t know him. I don’t know that he was abducted. So, I wouldn’t know about his release,” he said.