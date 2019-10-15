Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Commissioner of Police, Adeyinka Adeleke on Tuesday confirmed the release of the abducted teachers of Azagba Mixed Secondary School, Issele-Azagba in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen had invaded the school and whisked away the principal, vice principal and three teachers.

A teacher who was said to have resisted the abduction, was shot by the hoodlums.

He was said to have died at the hospital where he was rushed to for treatment although it could not be confirmed.

However, confirming the release of the abductees to our correspondent, Mr. Adeleke said his men and members of the local vigilance group mobilised and combed the bushes to free the victims.

But a community source faulted the police, saying that it was members of the local vigilante that went into the bushes to free the abductees.

The source said a member of the rescue team was shot dead in the bush during the operations, adding his corpse was recovered on Tuesday.

Besides, the source alleged that the police are not cooperating with the local vigilante in the area, noting that members of the local security outfit were frequently being extorted by police officers for bearing single barrel gun.

According to the source, “they intimidate us every now and then, they even collect money from us for bearing the single barrel guns.

“The truth is we swore as members of the local security outfit never to do evil with the guns but to protect our people. Instead of the police strengthening us, they are attacking us. That is why there is so much insecurity in the area.”