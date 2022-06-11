From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A photojournalist, Mr Uchenna Nwube, who was kidnapped by gunmen on Wednesday has been released.

A family source told our correspondent in Abakaliki that Mr Nwube was released by his abductors in the early hours of Saturday.

Nwube was kidnapped along Okigwe/Aba road on Wednesday while returning from Aba, Abia State.

The victim had made a frantic call to one of his colleagues Wednesday night to announce his abduction.

His abductors had demanded for 50 million naira ransom for his release .

It was however gathered that he was released after a ransom of N3,000 was paid to his abductors.

The source said “Mr. Nwube has been released. We thank God. The kidnappers collected N300,000 for his release. He was released very early this (Saturday) morning. Right now, he is at the Awgu police station, in the Awgu local government area of Enugu State. Let’s give God thanks”

