From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Abducted President of Igueben Area Customary Court, His Honour, Precious Aigbonoga (Mrs) has been rescued after a shoot-out between a joint military-police rescue team and the kidnappers in which a policeman lost his life.

The President was also said to have sustained gunshot wound from her abductors.

The Executive Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association, Benin Branch, led by Chief Nosa Francis Edo-Osagie, broke the news of the rescue of Mrs Aigbonoga in a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the Association, Festus Osagie Usiobaifo in Benin

“A source told the Chairman and his team (Dream Team) that His Honour was rescued unhurt in the early hours of today, 12th day of January, 2022, following an attack launched against the kidnappers by Police Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad attached to Police Headquarters, Benin City.

“It was gathered that in the process of rescuing the victim, there was an exchange of heavy gunfire between the Police and the bandits which led to one of the gallant police officers paying the ultimate price.

“The Chairman, while appreciating the Police for their prompt intervention in the rescue of the victim, also commiserates with the Edo State Commissioner of Police, C.P. Mohammed Adamu Dankwara, on the loss of his gallant officer. The Chairman also prays to God Almighty to grant the family of the slain officer the fortitude to bear the loss. On a final note, the Chairman and his team appreciate Nigerians especially members of the Benin Bar for standing by the family of Mrs Precious Aigbonoga during her time in captivity,” the statement said.

A source close the family of Customary Court President ,said she was rescued by the Nigerian Army and has been reunited with her family.

“She was shot by the kidnappers. She is receiving treatment in the hospital.

She was rescued by the military, but was shot by the kidnappers,” the source added.

Edo State Police Publlic Relations Officer (PPRO)SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said she was rescued from the kidnappers’ den called “Scorpion Hill inside the forest” by a joint military-police team, adding that a policeman lost his life in the process.

Mrs. Aigbonoga, was abducted last Monday, around Ugoneki axis on her way to Igueben Local Government Area, Edo State, where she serves as sitting President in the Igueben Area Customary Court.