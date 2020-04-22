He was said to have been set after an undisclosed amount of ransome was paid, according to a family source.

‎Agbale, a Lawyer, said was said to have been taken for medical check-up shortly after his release.

Recall that the Commissioner was abducted last Friday along the Benin-Ekpoma road and his police orderly killed in the process.

Meanwhile, the Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Benin Branch, Douglas Ogbankwa has said that the association would re-ignite its boycott of courts if the kidnapping of lawyers continue.

“I can tell you that Barr Emmanuel Agbale has been released, I spoke to his wife Mrs Paula Agbale who confirmed her husband’s release and she expressed her gratitude to friends and well wishes for their prayers and support. But as an association, we are not happy with the kidnap and we will not hesitate to start our boycott of courts if the kidnap of lawyers continue”, Ogbankwa threatened.