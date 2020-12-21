From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The abducted Edo State Head of Service (HoS), Mr Anthony Okungbowa, regained his freedom on Monday after spending three days as a hostage.

Mr Okungbowa was on Saturday evening abducted by gunmen along Oza Road in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state.

His official driver was killed in the process of his abduction.

Okungbowa was said to have been on his way back to Benin after attending a local event in Oza when the incident occurred.

The details of his release remain sketchy as at press time.