From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Factional chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Benin Depot, Alhaji Abdul-Hamid Egele, who abducted 11 days ago, has been released‎, after alleged payment of N70 million ransom.

Recall that Egele, popularly called Baba Petrol, ‎was reportedly abducted by gunmen in front of his house in Jattu, Etsako West local government area of Edo on Monday, February 7 at about 7 pm when he was returning home after the day’s business.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

A family source which confirmed his release yesterday said the ransom was paid in far away Kaduna State while he was released in an undisclosed location in Edo State.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“He was released yesterday morning after a ransom of N70 million was paid in Kaduna. As we speak, he is in an undisclosed hospital in Benin receiving treatment”, the source said.

The abductors had six days ago demanded for N80 million before he would be released.

At press time, spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, SP Kontongs Bello, could not be reached but a top police officer said they were yet to be informed about the development.