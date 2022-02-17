From Tony Osauzo, Benin
Factional chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Benin Depot, Alhaji Abdul-Hamid Egele, who abducted 11 days ago, has been released, after alleged payment of N70 million ransom.
Recall that Egele, popularly called Baba Petrol, was reportedly abducted by gunmen in front of his house in Jattu, Etsako West local government area of Edo on Monday, February 7 at about 7 pm when he was returning home after the day’s business.
A family source which confirmed his release yesterday said the ransom was paid in far away Kaduna State while he was released in an undisclosed location in Edo State.
“He was released yesterday morning after a ransom of N70 million was paid in Kaduna. As we speak, he is in an undisclosed hospital in Benin receiving treatment”, the source said.
The abductors had six days ago demanded for N80 million before he would be released.
At press time, spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, SP Kontongs Bello, could not be reached but a top police officer said they were yet to be informed about the development.
Leave a Reply